Hoot the Owl to visit Downtown Rock Springs

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On July 18, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the world-famous owl known as Hoot, will be visiting Bunning Park. The event is free for the public to attend but be prepared to potentially pay for photos.

According to his website, “Hoot is the most famous owl in the world and is loved by many celebrities and has worked with over 100 of Hollywood’s biggest names with the likes of Robin Williams, Kevin Costner, Matt Damon – and the list goes on!”

His most notable credit comes from starring in several of the films in the Harry Potter franchise.