Hospital announces several cancellations

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 13, 2020) — In an effort to keep patients, staff and visitors safe, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has canceled several regular classes and meetings.

The quarterly, two-day prenatal classes that were scheduled for Friday and Saturday were canceled. The monthly Basic Life Support/CPR class also has been canceled until further notice.

Several community meetings that are scheduled at the hospital weekly and monthly have been canceled until further notice. Members of Kiwanis Club or the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Enterprise Committee should check with their group leader for information on when and where those meetings are being held.

The Good Grief Café monthly gathering also will not be meeting at the hospital. Check with Hospice of Sweetwater County or Southwest Counseling Service for more information.