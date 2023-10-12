Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Earns National Certification

ROCK SPRINGS — Working with patients, nurses and employee teams at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is what brings a smile to Ann Clevenger’s face.

It’s what prompted the MHSC Chief Nursing Officer to seek national certification through the American Nurses Credentialing Center for Nurse Executive Advanced Board Certification.

“I love the opportunity to work with the individuals and teams at MHSC, as well as patients,” Clevenger said. “I love the opportunity to guide compassionate, quality, and safe healthcare for our community.”

Clevenger already processes a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, a Master of Science in Nursing Leadership in Healthcare Systems, and a Doctorate of Nursing Practice. MHSC CEO Irene Richardson said it is admirable for Clevenger to expand her knowledge in order to care for patients and lead the hospital.

“Ann’s experience and education are so valuable to our hospital,” Richardson said. “This will allow her to expand her role as a CNO and improve patient care outcomes.”

Clevenger has served as the hospital’s CNO for three years. Prior to that, she was with Western Wyoming Community College and worked in education.

“While I have a Doctorate of Nursing Degree, the certification provided an additional opportunity to improve knowledge in my CNO role,” she said. “The certification directly applies to nursing executive leadership and the responsibilities within the CNO role.”

ANCC Nurse Executive Advanced Board Certification focuses on nurses who are accountable for multiple groups of nurses and non-nurse personnel and operations. Certification encompasses a wide breadth of knowledge including strategy, high-level finance, resource management, and system integration.

For more on this and all Sweetwater Memorial has to offer, go to sweetwatermemorial.com.

