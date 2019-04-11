Hospital CT Receives Accreditation

ROCK SPRINGS, WY (April 11, 2019) — Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has been awarded a three-year term of accreditation in computed tomography (CT) as the result of a recent review by the American College of Radiology (ACR).

CT scanning — sometimes called CAT scanning — is a noninvasive medical test that helps physicians diagnose and tailor treatments for various medical conditions. It is a special X-ray test that produces a cross-sectional image of the body using X-rays and a computer, said Tracie Soller, MHSC Medical Imaging Director.

Sweetwater Memorial replaced its 13-year-old, 64-slice CT scanner last summer. It remains the only 64-slice CT in the region. A 64-slice CT offers more image detail than scanners of a lower slice number; meaning the doctor gets the best information when making a diagnosis.

“Scanning divides the body up like slices of bread,” Soller explained. “Each image is like pulling up one slice of the loaf and looking at it.”

It combines a series of X-ray views taken from many different angles, and then uses a computer to reconstruct the “slices” to produce actual pictures, Soller explained.

The recent ACR gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety. It is awarded only to facilities meeting ACR Practice Parameters and Technical Standards after a peer-review evaluation by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field. Image quality, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs are assessed. The findings are reported to the ACR Committee on Accreditation, which subsequently provides the practice with a comprehensive report that can be used for continuous practice improvement.

The ACR, founded in 1924, is a professional medical society dedicated to serving patients and society by empowering radiology professionals to advance the practice, science and professions of radiological care. The College serves more than 37,000 diagnostic/interventional radiologists, radiation oncologists, nuclear medicine physicians, and medical physicists with programs focusing on the practice of medical imaging and radiation oncology and the delivery of comprehensive health care services.

MHSC is a non-profit, 99-bed, regional acute-care facility in southwestern Wyoming. The hospital has more than 500 employees, including more than 30 employed physicians providing care in more than two dozen specialty fields. MHSC offers care in ENT/Otolaryngology, family medicine, general surgery, internal medicine, pediatrics, pulmonology, pediatrics, nephrology, obstetrics and women’s health, oncology, orthopedics and sports medicine, and urology. Services include cardiac rehabilitation, cardio and respiratory, diabetes education, dialysis, emergency care, intensive care, laboratory services, medical imaging, medical and surgical, nutrition therapy, rehabilitation, and sleep disorder lab, as well as cardiology, vascular and maternal-fetal medicine services through its affiliation with the University of Utah Health. Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center is an affiliate partner of the University of Utah’s Huntsman Cancer Institute.