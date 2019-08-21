Hospital Earns Top Quality Award

Rock Springs, Wyoming — For the third year in a row, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County received the Wyoming Quality Excellence Award.

Mountain-Pacific Quality Health presented the award during the recent 2019 Wyoming Quality Conference in Casper. It recognized Sweetwater Memorial with a 2019 Hospital Quality Excellence Award for outstanding performance in effectively using quality assurance performance improvement methodologies to improve care practices.

“Our organization is honored to receive such recognition from Mountain Pacific Quality Health,” said Kara Jackson, Sweetwater Memorial Quality Director. “This award reflects the efforts of our entire staff and their hard work toward continuously improving the quality of care we provide to our patients.”

Mountain-Pacific Quality Health is Wyoming’s Quality Improvement Organization, with a goal of promoting excellence in health care through safe, patient-centered, and cost-effective practices. The award recognizes hospitals for their successful accomplishments with patient satisfaction, care coordination, patient and family engagement, and the advancement of these achievements within communities.

Sweetwater Memorial was recognized for a variety of activities, including:

Care transitions and hospital readmission reduction efforts

Adverse drug event reduction efforts

Participation in Medicare’s Quality Payment Program

Participation in the Rural Transitions of Care Special Innovation Project

Implementation of Chronic Care Management in the outpatient ambulatory clinic setting

Opioid reduction interventions in the Emergency Department and outpatient settings

Patient and Family Engagement activities

“The Quality Excellence Award is a testament to the commitment of every MHSC employee in providing everyone who walks through our doors with care of high quality and compassion,” said Kristy Nielson, Chief Nursing Officer.

“Our employees work every day to provide our patients with consistently excellent care,’ Nielson said. “On behalf of the senior leadership team here at MHSC, we are so very proud of our employees and their dedication to every patient and person we care for here.”

For more information on MHSC providers and services, go to sweetwatermemorial.com.

MHSC is a non-profit, 99-bed, regional acute-care facility in southwestern Wyoming. The hospital has more than 500 employees, including more than 30 employed physicians providing care in more than two dozen specialty fields.