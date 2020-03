ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 27, 2020) — The Board of Trustees of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will conduct their regular April monthly meeting at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1.

Advertisement

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, the meeting will be conducted via Zoom meeting. The public is invited to participate in the meeting by dialing 1-301-715-8592 and entering Meeting ID: 615 950 666 and Password: 542563.