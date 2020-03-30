Hospital trustees to meet via Zoom

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 30, 2020) — The Board of Trustees of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will meet in regular session beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 1.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the meeting will be conducted via Zoom meeting. The public is invited to participate in the meeting by dialing 1-301-715-8592 and entering Meeting ID: 615 950 666 and Password: 542563.

For the agenda and a packet of information on this month’s meeting, go www.sweetwatrermemorial.com. It’s under the “About Us” tab; click on “Board of Trustees.”

The MHSC Board of Trustees typically meets from 2-5 p.m. on the first Wednesday of every month in the hospital classrooms (unless otherwise posted). Board meetings are open to the public. Board agendas, packets and minutes are posted on this website.

MHSC is a non-profit, 99-bed, regional acute-care facility in southwestern Wyoming. The hospital has more than 500 employees, including more than 30 employed physicians providing care in more than two dozen specialty fields. MHSC offers care in ENT/Otolaryngology, Family Medicine, General Surgery, Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, Pulmonology, Nephrology, Obstetrics and Women’s Health, Oncology, Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, and Urology. Services include Medical Imaging, Cardiac Rehabilitation, Cardiopulmonary, Diabetes Education, Dialysis, Emergency Care, Intensive Care, Laboratory Services, Medical and Surgical Unit, Nutrition Therapy, Rehabilitation, and Sleep Disorder Lab. Through its affiliation with University of Utah Health, dermatology, cardiology, vascular and maternal-fetal medicine services are offered. Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center is an affiliate partner of the University of Utah’s Huntsman Cancer Institute.