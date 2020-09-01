Hospital visitation remains limited at Sweetwater Memorial

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 1, 2020) — Visitation at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County continues to be limited in order to protect the health and safety of its patients, staff, and community.

Since March 24, inpatient areas cannot accommodate visitors except for pediatric patients, obstetrics patients, and those in end-of-life care.

For those exceptions, the hospital continues to allow only one visitor per adult patient. Visitors for a pediatrics patient must be a parent or guardian. One adult visitor is allowed per obstetrics patient. The visitor should be the same visitor for the entire time the patient is in the OB unit or under pediatric care. No visitors younger than 18, unless the visitor younger than 18 is a parent or partner of the patient, will be allowed.

Anyone entering a Sweetwater Memorial building will be asked to wear a mask and use hand sanitizer. Every precaution is being taken to ensure the safety of staff, visitors, and patients in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in accordance with guidelines set by the CDC, as well as The Joint Commission.

At the Specialty Clinics of Sweetwater Memorial, providers continue to see patients at 1200 College Drive and 3000 College Drive. One person is allowed to accompany each patient to an office appointment in the clinics, unless an assistant is required to help the patient to the office.

All clinic visitors and patients will be asked to wear a mask and use hand sanitizer. Anyone unwilling to wear a mask in the clinics is welcome to schedule a virtual appointment with their provider via TeleHealth.

“The providers and staff at Sweetwater Memorial can’t thank the community enough for its continued support and understanding of the health and safety measures we have put in place,” said Kim White, MHSC Incident Commander. “These measures are in place to protect our staff and our patients. It is because of these health and safety measures that Sweetwater Memorial and its clinics have been able to continue as fully functional facilities and meet the needs of the community.”

For more on Sweetwater Memorial’s policies and procedures during this pandemic, go to the COVID-19 page at sweetwatermemorial.com.