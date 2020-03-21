Hospital visitors instructed to use Emergency Room entrance only

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 21, 2020) — As of Friday at 6 p.m. the front doors of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County (MHSC) will remain locked until further notice. Residents are asked to use the Emergency Room entrance only. This will make it easier for hospital staff to screen visitors and employees upon arrival.

Sponsor

MHSC reminds residents that visitation is limited, as is the number of people who can accompany individuals to a doctor’s appointment. The list of restrictions and protocols are updated daily at www.sweetwatermemorial.com.

Everyone entering the hospital and its clinics will be asked to submit to a quick temperature scan. Any visitor who is coughing, has a temperature of 100 or above, or shows other signs of illness will be kindly asked to leave.

Advertisement

Be aware that hospital staff may ask any visitor these questions: Have you had a fever or do you feel sick? Have you traveled within the last 14 days? Have you been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19?