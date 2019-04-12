Hospital Volunteers Honored

ROCK SPRINGS — Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County honored its volunteers this week — April 7-13 — during National Volunteer Appreciation Week.

The group met Thursday at the Outlaw Inn for a reception. They were honored by friends, family, Sweetwater Memorial executive leaders and Director of Volunteer Services & Community Outreach Coordinator Janae Gale. Each of the volunteers was awarded service pins and gifts.

Here are some fun facts by the numbers:

Advertisement

39: The number of people who volunteer at Sweetwater Memorial. They help with a variety of tasks, including working at the Forget-Me-Not Gift Shop, in-house mail delivery, the Comfort Cart deliveries to those in the hospital and much more. This also includes chaplains.

41,711: The total cumulative hours that the current volunteers have donated to Sweetwater Memorial since they began donating their time.

584: The number of hours Gloria Tomich donated in 2018, the highest of all the volunteers.

95: The age of MHSC’s oldest volunteer, Irene Kalivas. She continues to drive to the hospital from Green River every Wednesday to work in the gift shop.

9,002: The highest total number of volunteer hours by any volunteer, also was achieved by Irene Kalivas. She began volunteering in the gift shop in October 1982.

Advertisement... Story continues below

“As you can see, our volunteers, including chaplains, have given so much of their time to our hospital and to our patients,” Gale said.