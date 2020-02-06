Hospital will award three college scholarships

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 4, 2020) — The deadline is March 6 for Sweetwater County graduating seniors to apply for three Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County college scholarships opportunities.

The MHSC General Medical staff will award one scholarship to a high school senior from Sweetwater County School District No. 1, and one scholarship to a high school student from Sweetwater County School District No. 2.

MHSC Medical Staff began awarding scholarships to Rock Springs High School Health Academy students in an effort to support students pursuing a healthcare career. These scholarships have been granted to students for over half a decade now.

Both scholarships are $3,000 each – the medical staff contributes $1,500 per scholarship and the hospital matches that donation.

A third scholarship is provided by the hospital’s Marketing Department on behalf of the MHSC staff. The $1,500 scholarship is awarded annually to a Rock Springs High School Health Academy student.

Combined, MSHC has provided more than $33,000 in scholarships over the years

For a copy of the scholarship applications, go to sweetwatermemorial.com and click on the news section. Look for the article headlined “Scholarship deadline is March 6.”