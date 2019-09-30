Hospital will request about $19.45 million in Specific Purpose Tax projects

By Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will propose the county support their Specific Purpose Tax projects totaling about $19.45 million.

The hospital’s Board of Trustees gave their approval to the list of projects at a special board meeting Monday. The list of projects include:

Surgery suite remodel which includes the replacement of S3 HVAC unit, totaling $7,121,961.

Medical imaging remodel which includes the replacement of S6 HVAC unit, totaling $5,554,153.

Relocate the Dialysis Unit to the basement of the Medical Office Building, totaling $6,779,252. This will include moving Cardiac Rehabilitation to the third floor, basically a switch of locations.

CEO Irene Richardson said the three projects are base on priority level. The total cost of the request is $19,455,366.

Though not first on the list, moving the Dialysis Unit is needed due primarily to the “massive” water storage needed for the unit, which has caused some flooding issues on the third floor of the Medical Office Building. Richardson also noted the unit is need of more chairs and hopes to expand to 12 chairs while outfitting for four more.

If all the project cannot be done, Richardson said she would like to expand to at least two more chairs in the unit.

Trustee Marty Kelsey asked how the projects will be prioritized if the Sweetwater County Commission does not approve the entire request. Richardson said the hospital will first see what amount the commissioners approve and then the projects could be prioritized. Right now, the surgical suite remodel and the replacement of HVAC there and in imaging are of main importance, she added.

Trustee Richard Mathey requested the board invite Sweetwater County Treasurer Robb Slaughter to a meeting to discuss bonding and how the hospital can avoid bonding. He prefers the hospital plan out the projects and pay as they are completed.