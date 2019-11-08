Hospital’s CEO, CFO are appointed to state boards

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 8, 2019) — Two chief executives at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County have been appointed to state boards.

CEO Irene Richardson will serve as a director on the Wyoming Hospital Association’s Board of Directors. Chief Financial Officer Tami Love serves as a director on the Wyoming Chapter of HFMA – Healthcare Financial Management Association.

Irene Richardson: She was appointed to the WHA board in September during the board’s annual meeting and convention. Her term begins in November.

WHA Chairwoman Maureen Cadwell, CEO of Weston County Health Services in Newcastle, said Richardson’s leadership and knowledge as Sweetwater Memorial CEO will be used on the Wyoming Hospital Board.

“Irene has done a great job since becoming the CEO at Sweetwater Memorial, and her leadership has shown,” she said.

As a member of the board, Richardson will gain a broader perspective of the challenges that the healthcare industry faces statewide and nationwide, Cadwell said. She will be able to use that information in the local area, as well as progress healthcare across the state.

WHA Vice President Josh Hannes said the role of the WHA Board is to provide vision, set the direction, and establish policy for the association. The Board of Directors meets several times a year, including an annual strategic planning session.

“The role of the WHA is to serve as the voice of Wyoming hospitals and we additionally provide data services, educational programs and a variety of other membership services,” Hannes said.

Tami Love: She recently was appointed to the WHFMA board and will serve a three-year term on the board.

“I hope to build relationships with other HFMA members in similar positions across all the hospitals and medical facilities in Wyoming,” Love said. “As a board member, I will help with bringing educational, financial and leadership programs to our meetings. Our goal this year is to grow our membership in the Wyoming Chapter.

HFMA is an association that provides education and networking for healthcare financial managers, said WHFMA President Barry Burkart. The board likes to have a good mix of people from around the state and people who are willing to volunteer their time, he said.

MHSC is a non-profit, 99-bed, regional acute-care facility in southwestern Wyoming. The hospital has more than 500 employees, including more than 30 employed physicians providing care in more than two dozen specialty fields.