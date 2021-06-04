Hot here, but near or at 100 in other Wyoming locations today





June 4, 2021 — Welcome to 90-degree weather. The National Weather Service (NWS) is forecasting today’s high in Rock Springs and Green River at 91. The record high for this date is 92 degrees back set back in 2012.

Today will be hot but not even close to being the hottest spot in the state. The NWS is saying that Greybull may hit 100 degrees today. Shoshoni will come close at 99. If Greybull does reach 100 degrees today, it would be the earliest 100-degree temperature in the weather station’s history, breaking the old record of June 7th.

Other Wyoming locations that will be near 100 degrees today are Worland (98), Thermopolis (98), Buffalo (98), Gillette (97), and Casper (97).

If you’re looking for some heat relief, Lake Yellowstone’s expected high today is 75.

