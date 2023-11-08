Hot shooting Cowboys race to game one win

University of Wyoming photo

November 8, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff/Press Release

A hot-shooting Wyoming Cowboys basketball team scored a 104-56 win last night in Laramie over Northern New Mexico. The Pokes shot 62 percent from the field in the win.

“I thought our response in the second half was really good,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. Wyoming outscored Northern New Mexico 56-22.

Linder added, “I thought once we settled in a slowed down, our guys were great. Northern New Mexico played a little messy, but our team this year needs to play a little bit more in flow and get out, and not be so structured. We have very good players that can play in space, and I thought it was a good collective effort by our guys tonight.”

Cowboy transfer Sam Griffin scored 23 points in his Cowboy regular season debut. Fellow transfer Akuel Kot added 21 points on 6-of-10 shooting and a perfect 8-of-8 from the free throw line.

Another Cowboy highlight was the play of forward Cam Manyawu.In his first UW game, he scored 13 points and ten rebounds. It was the first double-double by a player in their first game at Wyoming since LaDarion Jones did so against Denver in 1998.

The Pokes finished the night with 13 three-pointers and had 42 points in the paint. In addition, UW had 28 points off 20 New Northern New Mexico turnovers.

The Cowboys play again on Saturday in Laramie against Cal Poly. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com at 6:30 p.m. with tip-off at 7 p.m.