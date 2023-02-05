House a loss after fire in Green River

Photo submitted by the Green River Fire Department

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — At approximately 11:20 a.m. this morning, February 4, the Green River Fire Department was dispatched along with the Green River Police Department and Castle Rock Ambulance to a report of a large structure fire with people involved.

Upon arrival, GRFD Co-chief Bill Robinson reported heavy smoke and visible flames. Alongside this report, it was witnessed that the home next door and a 5th wheel were also involved. It was also reported that all occupants were able to crawl out of the home. After a hefty battle, GRFD was able to stop the blaze from spreading into the neighbor’s home. While crews battled the blaze, Castle Rock Ambulance and GRPD were helping two patients with smoke inhalation and minor burns. One of the individuals was transported to the Sweetwater County Memorial Hospital where they were treated and released later that day.

Photo submitted by the Green River Fire Department Photo submitted by the Green River Fire Department

The GRFD responded with 3 engines and 20 firefighters to battle the fire. Co-chief Robinson reported, “Although the home is a loss, quick actions taken by all first responders made it possible to make sure nobody was seriously injured. As well, firefighters were able to stop the blaze from spreading to the basement saving some valuables and keepsakes for the family. During the investigation, it was found that the fire started in the garage where a vehicle was being worked on and a heater was to blame for ignition. While this fire spread quickly and hot, we are all thankful nobody was seriously injured and only one home was lost.

Green River Fire Department would like to thank the help and quick actions of GRPD, Castle Rock Ambulance, Sweetwater Combined Communications, and the Sweetwater Memorial Hospital for all they do to help out in these types of situations.