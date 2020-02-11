House Bill to do away with the state’s death penalty introduced again

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (Feb. 10, 2020) — House Bill 166 was filed on Monday in Cheyenne that, if passed, would repeal the death penalty in Wyoming. The bill needs the support of two-thirds of the House lawmakers in order to be introduced during the current legislature’s budget session.

The bill was filed by Rep. Jared Olsen, Republican-Cheyenne, with 40 co-sponsors.

In the 2019 Wyoming legislative session, a bill to repeal the death penalty passed in the House but failed with an 18-12 vote in the Senate.