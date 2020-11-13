How did Friday the 13th become so unlucky?

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (November 13, 2020) – Today is Friday the 13th. The rare, spooky and unlucky day has origins dating back to biblical times. But what makes it unlucky? There are several factors that must be taken into consideration.

Advertisement

The first is simply the No. 13.

According to History.com, it’s uncertain when the tradition and negative superstitions began, but bad luck has been swirling around the No. 13 centuries.

Western cultures have associated the No. 12 with completeness, like the 12 days of Christmas and 12 months in a year to name a few. Superstitious people have pointed out that the 13th law from the ancient Code of Hammurabi from its list of legal rules. Historians believe this was more than likely a clerical error, but people remain adamant that this was a sign of the number’s longstanding negative associations.

Being fearful of the No. 13 is also a thing. In fact, it has even earned a psychological term called triskaidekaphobia.

But why is Friday the 13th considered unlucky? Afterall, it just simply a day of the month.

Some believe the unlucky day has roots in Christian tradition, specifically the Last Supper and even further back to the Old Testament.

Thirteen guests attended the Last Supper, which was held on Maundy Thursday. It included Jesus and his 12 disciples – one of whom betrayed. The following day was Good Friday, which was the day of Jesus’ crucifixion.

Advertisement

According to historians. the seating arrangement at the Last Supper is believed to have given rise to a longstanding Christian superstition that having 13 guests at a table was a bad omen—specifically, that it was courting death.

Friday was also said to be the day Eve gave Adam the fateful apple from the Tree of Knowledge, as well as the day Cain killed his brother Abel.

And of course, Friday the 13th has had a significant impact on pop culture, specifically with the horror movie franchise. The movie “Friday the 13th” was released in 1980, introducing everyone to hockey mask-wearing killer named Jason. The movie spawned multiple sequels, as well as comic books, novellas, video games, related merchandise and countless terrifying Halloween costumes.

There have been a number of unfortunate events that have taken place on Friday the 13th as well.

Advertisement

In October 1307, officers of King Philip IV of France arrested hundreds of the Knights Templar, a powerful religious and military order formed in the 12th century for the defense of the Holy Land.

Imprisoned on charges of various illegal behaviors (but really because the king wanted access to their financial resources), many Templars were later executed. Some historians cite the link with the Templars as the origin of the Friday the 13th superstition, but like many legends involving the Templars and their history, the truth remains murky.

In more recent times, a number of traumatic events have occurred on Friday the 13th:

In September 1940, there was the German bombing of Buckingham Palace.

In March 1964, there was the murder of Kitty Genovese.

In November 1970, there was a cyclone that killed more than 300,000 people in Bangladesh.

In October 1972, there was the disappearance of a Chilean Air Force plan in the Andes.

In September 1996, there was the death of rapper Tupac Shakur.

In January 2012, there was the crash of the Costa Concordia cruise ship off the coast of Italy, which killed 30 people.

(Information for this story was taken from History.com. To view the full history of Friday the 13th, click here.)