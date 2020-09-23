How to absentee vote in Sweetwater County

Tyler Johnson

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (September 23, 2020) – Can’t make it to the polls on election day? No worries. Sweetwater County has different options to make sure registered voters cast their ballots.

Early voting in Wyoming began Friday, Sept. 18. As of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, there have been 234 ballots that have been placed in Sweetwater County. In total, there are 14,781 registered voters in the county.

Because of COVID-19, county officials are anticipating a spike in absentee ballots for this year’s general election.

“This year is a different story with the virus. In years past, we’ve had maybe around a thousand. In the primary (election), we had close to 3,400. We’ve already mailed out over 4,000 absentee ballots,” said Destinee Morison, the election clerk for Sweetwater County.

People have until Monday, Nov. 2, to request an absentee ballot.

“They can call us and request over the phone, request from our website and it emails us directly, or they can come into the clerk’s office to request and can mail in,” Morison said.

There is ballot box outside of the south entrance of the courthouse that is available 24/7.

According to Cindy Lane, the county clerk, beginning Tuesday, Oct. 20, people have to wait until the polls open and register or go to courthouse, register and fill out absentee ballot there. New registered voters can not take the ballot with them.

In the 2018 general elections, there was 70% voter turnout. Out of 18,868 registered voters, there were 13,116 who cast their ballots.

In the 2016 general elections, there was a 92% voter turnout. Out of 18,740 registered voters, there were 17,309 who cast their ballots.