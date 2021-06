Wyo4News, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 1, 2021) – Saturday, June 5, is free fishing day in the state of Wyoming and what better way to celebrate than at the Huck Finn Fishing Derby.

Grab those rods, that tackle box and head over to the Wataha Fishing Pond at the Paul J. Wataha Recreation Area, located at 2001-2099 Clubhouse Drive in Rock Springs.

Participation is FREE for children aged 3-12 years old and the derby is from at 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.