ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 6, 2020) — The Huck Finn Fishing Derby takes place today at the Wataha Recreation Complex. Two free sessions will take place for ages 3-12 in groups of 50.

The first session is 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. with registration at 8:00 a.m. The second session will run from 10:30 a.m. to noon with registration beginning at 10:30 a.m.

This is the 50th year of the event of the free event which is put on by the Rock Springs Civic Center programs.