Hueller appointed to Sweetwater County Fair Board

Koral Hueller (submitted photo)

December 14, 2021 — Long-time Sweetwater County resident Koral Hueller was appointed by the Sweetwater County Commission to serve a five-year term on the Sweetwater County Fair Board. Her appointment was approved by the Board of County Commissioners on December 7, 2021. Hueller will replace current fair board member, Kaye Goicolea, starting in January 2022.

According to a press release from the Sweetwater Events Complex, Hueller is a counselor at Rock Springs Junior High School and has worked for Sweetwater School District #1 for 16 years. She serves as the chair of the mental health department and serves on two district committees as well as serving on the Boys and Girls Club board. Her ties to community stakeholders and organizations make her an asset to the Sweetwater County Fair Board.

She has been a resident of Sweetwater County since 1990, during which time she has lived in Rock Springs, Green River, and Farson.

“I am excited to serve on the Sweetwater County Fair Board and play a part in the many events that happen year-round at the Sweetwater Events Complex,” says Hueller.