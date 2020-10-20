Hui-Suk (Sue) Bozner (June 4, 1960 – October 17, 2020)

Hui-Suk (Sue) Bozner passed away peacefully, Saturday October 17, 2020, surrounded by her family at her home in Green River, Wyoming. She had been battling endometrial metastatic cancer since February 2019.

She was born June 4, 1960 in Non San-si South Korea.

Mrs. Bozner was a resident of Green River, Wyoming since 1978 and former resident of Non San-si, South Korea.

She was a hard worker that owned and operated the Mustang Motel for 25 years with her husband. She was always devoted to family. She enjoyed fishing and spending time with her grandchildren. She loved taking the grandkids shopping, to the Hogle zoo, library story time, to the parks, and watching movies at the theater.

She is survived by her husband, Carl Bozner; three children; Karl Bozner and wife Michelle of Green River, Wyoming; Diana Melton and husband Andrew of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Chad Citte and wife Angie of Ogden, Utah; two bonus children, David Bozner of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Sandy Burkard of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota; eleven grandchildren.

Following cremation, a private family service will be held at a later date.

Condolence may be let at www.vasefuneralhomes.com