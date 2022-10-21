Human remains, firearm discovered south of Rawlins

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

October 21, 2022 – On October 16, 2022, at approximately 8 a.m. a group of hunters from Wisconsin came across a firearm in the vegetation while hunting. These hunters were south of Rawlins and contacted a Game Warden at the Sandstone Cabin. The Game Warden then contacted the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office and the Coroner’s Office.

Upon initial investigation, partial human remains and several items of personal belongings were discovered in the area that the firearm was found, and a primary search was conducted. A secondary search was conducted on the 20th of October.

This search was completed by the University of Wyoming’s Department of Anthropology, Wyoming State Archaeologist’s Office, Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, Carbon County Coroner’s Office, local searchers, and a K9 Unit. More partial human remains and personal belongings were discovered.

At this time, the identity of the remains has not been confirmed. This investigation will continue, but no further information is currently available for release.