Hundreds entertained by 33rd Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (June 9, 2021) – Rodeo season officially kicked off this past weekend with the 33rd annual Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo in Green River.

Kelly Harmon, who is vice-president of the rodeo committee, said the Intermountain Professional Rodeo Association recognizes the Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo as the first rodeo of the season.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Green River Rodeo Arena to enjoy broncs, bulls, barrels and the calf scramble with their friends and family members. Harmon said that the reason the long-lasting rodeo continues is because of the community. It’s a way to bring everyone together for a family-oriented event, he said.

“We like to have something that’s family-oriented, that’s still got that old west style and that’s not going to cost a fortune to get in,” Harmon said.

Harmon has been on the rodeo committee, off and on, for about a decade. He said that people from the first-ever rodeo committee still attend the event and even have some thoughts to improve it.

“It started a long time ago. To have something go on for 33 years and not go under is really special. We still get these old timers who come and were on the first rodeo committee. I was talking to a guy and he was the president of the first one. He still had a lot of good ideas,” Harmon said.

His favorite part of the Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo is seeing everything come together and see the arena stands fill with rodeo fans.

“It’s a culmination of seeing people out there and seeing a show. There’s a lot of people out there who don’t know how much it takes to put a show on, like the hours and dedication from the volunteers,” Harmon said.

“It’s not-for-profit and we’re not getting paid to do this. Everything we make goes right back to it and we try to make enough so we can put on just one more show for the next year. We just try to keep the ball rolling.

“I’d like to thank all of the sponsors, Travel and Tourism of Sweetwater County and the city of green river. They helped out tremendously.”







































