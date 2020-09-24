Hundreds stand for the woman who stood for all

Darrian Mechling

[email protected]

WASHINGTON DC, (September 24, 2020) — The New York Times reports that in honor of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and her memory, over 100 of Ginsburg’s law clerks lined up on the steps of the Supreme Court Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

A press release from the Supreme Court states:

“Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court of the United States on Wednesday, September 23, and Thursday, September 24. The casket will arrive in front of the Court just before 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. A private ceremony will take place in the Great Hall at 9:30 a.m. attended by Justice Ginsburg’s family, close friends, and members of the Court. Following the private ceremony inside, Justice Ginsburg will lie in repose under the Portico at the top of the front steps of the Building to allow for public viewing outdoors. Press coverage will be pooled and details will be provided in a separate media advisory.”

“Former law clerks to Justice Ginsburg will serve as honorary pallbearers and will line the front steps as the casket arrives. Supreme Court police officers will serve as pallbearers. The Justices will remain inside the Great Hall where the casket will be placed on the Lincoln Catafalque, which has been loaned to the Court by the U.S. Congress for the ceremony. A 2016 portrait of Justice Ginsburg by Constance P. Beaty will be on display in the Great Hall.”

“The public is invited to pay respects in front of the Building from approximately 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, and from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Thursday, September 24. Further guidance regarding the public viewing will be available on the homepage of the Court’s website. A private interment service will be held next week at Arlington National Cemetery.”