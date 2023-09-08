Hunger Action Month proclaimed during the GR City Council

Green River City Mayor Pete Rust, Councilmen Berg, Jost, and Killpack, and Kathy Siler, Hunger Action Month Proclamation – Wyo4News Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Each September, the Feeding America nationwide network of food banks joins together for Hunger Action Month®, which is the annual national campaign designed to inspire people to take action and raise awareness of hunger in the United States. During Tuesday’s Green River City Council meeting, the Executive Director of the Food Bank of Sweetwater County, Kathy Siler, stood up to explain the importance of this proclamation.

Siler explained, “Food Bank of Sweetwater County is on the front lines of fighting hunger in our community. We would like to remind everyone to help fight against hunger and food insecurity. Please take the time to host a food drive or donate food items to a local food pantry. Help those who are food insecure connect with their local food pantry and help end hunger in Wyoming.” She added that all of the libraries in Sweetwater County are food drops for non-perishable food donations.

Mayor Pete Rust said, “Addressing the food insecurity needs of children, youth, men, women, seniors, active military, and veterans today is fundamental for the future of the City of Green River.” The proclamation states that ‘Hunger and poverty are issues of vital concern in Sweetwater County, where 12% of the people struggle with hunger and one in every six children do not know where their next meal will come from.’

According to the proclamation, the Food Bank of Wyoming has provided on average around 20,530 individual meals per day. Food Bank of Wyoming has helped 61,880 individuals and has had 12,135 hours of donated volunteer work. In Sweetwater County alone, 332,655 meals have been distributed through the Food Bank of Wyoming Mobile Pantry.

Rust stated, “I, Pete Rust, Mayor of Green River, do hereby proclaim September 2023 as “Hunger Action Month” and encourage all citizens to increase their understanding and awareness of food insecurity and how it impacts our nation, state, county, and communities.”