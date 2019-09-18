Hunter Education Internet Field Day planned in Green River

Green River, Wyoming — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is conducting a Hunter Education Internet Field Day from 4-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 at the Green River Region Game and Fish office, 351 Astle Avenue in Green River.

Certificate of online course completion is required to get into the Internet Field Day.

Green River Information and Education Specialist Lucy Wold said the Internet Field Day is only for students who have taken the online hunter education course at the Game and Fish website http://wgfd.wyo.gov. The cost of the online course is $20 if you print the certificate. There is no cost to take the online course unless you print the certificate.

Anyone wanting to take this class must also preregister for the course at the same website — click on the Education tab and then Hunter Education Course Information and Schedule.

The cost of the Internet Field Day is $10 and the class size limit is 25. This class is fast-paced and NOT recommended for children.

Please contact Lucy Wold with any questions at 307-875-3223.