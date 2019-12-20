Hunter Jeremy Sewell (Sep. 14, 1993 – Dec. 16, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 20, 2019) — Hunter Jeremy Sewell, 26, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was a life-long resident of Rock Springs.

Hunter was born on September 14, 1993, in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Tim Sewell and Mandy Borzea – Sewell.

He attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 2011 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

Mr. Sewell married Whitney Nicole Maher on October 7, 2017, in Rock Springs; she accompanied him in death on December 16, 2019, in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He worked at Santa Fe Southwest Grill for the last 11 years as a kitchen manager.

Hunter enjoyed playing video games, riding motorcycles, camping, listening to music and rapping.

Survivors include his parents, Tim and Mandy Sewell of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two brothers, Zachary Sewell and wife Tina of Winter Springs, Florida, Cody Sewell of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister, Tayla Sewell of Rock Springs, Wyoming; maternal grandparents, James Borzea and wife Lydia of Rock Springs, Wyoming; paternal grandparents, Alan Saari and wife Joyce of Painesdale, Michigan; great-grandmother, Dorothy McAlister of Pinedale, Wyoming; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Hunter was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, R.B. Leach and wife Ella, Charles McAlister, John Borzea and wife Glenda; grandfather, Verley Sewell; two uncles, David Borzea, Wade Morrison; and one aunt, Jody Harper.

Following cremation, a Memorial Service will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Monday, December 23, 2019, at Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

A combined Celebration of Life for Hunter and Whitney will follow at 2:00 P.M. at Santa Fe Southwest Grill, 1635 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call at the Vase Chapel one hour prior to services.

The family of Hunter Jeremy Sewell respectfully suggests that donations in his memory be made to Inside Connections, 2712 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

