Hunters asked to fill out harvest survey

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (Oct. 29, 2019) – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department wants to know how your Wyoming hunt went this year.

To be eligible for prizes, hunters who are selected for a survey must submit responses by Jan. 9 for antelope, Feb. 6 for deer and Feb. 27 for elk.

“In Wyoming, it’s not a requirement that all hunters fill out a survey,” said Emily Gates, Game and Fish’s harvest survey coordinator. “But, if you get a survey, it’s important to fill it out, even if you didn’t hunt or harvest because that information is helpful for season planning and population monitoring.”



You can help Game and Fish complete hunter surveys efficiently by providing an e-mail address when you purchase a license.



“Sending hunter surveys through e-mail is more cost-effective,” Gates said. “We survey approximately 100,000 hunting license holders annually, so hunters who provide an e-mail address and complete their surveys online help us reduce costs, by about $2.50 per response.”



Some hunters may receive a survey before their season ends; but, Game and Fish asks hunters to wait until they are finished hunting or their season is over before filling out the survey. The antelope, deer and elk surveys are conducted by Tetra Tech, the survey research firm that won the competitive bid to conduct these large volume surveys.

Hunters who have questions about the antelope, deer and elk surveys can contact Tetra Tech’s survey team directly at 1-800-216-0477. For all harvest surveys, hunters can also contact Emily Gates, harvest survey coordinator, for assistance at 307-777-4567.