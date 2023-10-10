Hunters begin receiving harvest surveys next week

Wyoming Game and Fish Department photo

October 10, 2023 — Press Release

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department wants to know how your hunt went this year. Many hunters will receive a harvest survey via email or the Postal Service beginning October 16 and continuing throughout the hunting season. The survey gathers harvest information and feedback on the 2023 hunting season. Wildlife managers use hunters’ responses about their season when making wildlife management decisions.

“A harvest survey is the best way to gather large amounts of data from the public. We use the responses to estimate harvest, hunter success, and hunter effort,” said Jason Carlisle, Game and Fish quantitative biologist. “Hunter feedback is important information and is a valuable tool for monitoring populations, setting future quotas, season dates, and other regulations. We appreciate every response.”





Because of the large volume of antelope, deer, and elk license holders, a random sampling of those licensed hunters is surveyed; not all license holders of those species will receive a harvest survey.

However, nearly all license holders for moose, bighorn sheep, mountain goat, black bear, mountain lion, gray wolf, wild turkey, furbearer, sandhill crane, small game, upland game, migratory game bird, light goose conservation order, and sage-grouse are included in the survey process throughout the year as each season closes.

“If you get a survey, it’s important to fill it out, even if you didn’t hunt or harvest,” Carlisle said.

Some hunters may receive a survey before their season ends, but Game and Fish ask hunters to wait until they are finished hunting or their season is over before filling out the survey. Responding online is the best way to submit your response, and hunters who complete their antelope, deer, or elk harvest surveys by the deadline will be entered in a drawing to win one of several gift cards or prizes donated by outdoor retailers and organizations.

Deadlines to submit harvest surveys for a chance to win a prize:

Antelope: Jan 4, 2024

Deer: Jan 25, 2024

Elk: Feb 5, 2024

Harvest surveys are being conducted by the Wyoming Survey & Analysis Center (WYSAC) at the University of Wyoming on behalf of Game and Fish. Your responses are confidential.

Hunters who have questions about the surveys can contact the WYSAC survey team at 1-866-966-2715 or email [email protected].

For questions related to hunting regulations or license applications, call Wyoming Game and Fish at 307-777-4600.