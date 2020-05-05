Hunter’s Education courses slated to resume in June

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (May 5, 2020) — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will resume in-person hunter education courses and internet field days beginning June 1.

Scheduled courses will be listed on the Game and Fish website with a cap of eight students per class to adhere to Wyoming’s gathering guidelines due to COVID-19. Class availability will change frequently; check often for new classes.



“We know there is a high-need for courses in anticipation of fall hunting season,” said Katie Simpson, hunter education coordinator. “The dedicated volunteers who teach hunter education in this state are ready to provide classes throughout the summer and fall, pending state restrictions.”

Advertisement





Due to gathering restrictions, course attendance will be limited to only those who enroll.



“If parents are intending to attend to support their child, please sign-up for the course also,” Simpson said.



Class capacity could increase if gathering guidelines are relaxed. Students are encouraged to bring their own cloth face coverings as some required class activities make it hard to maintain 6-feet of distance. Instructors will disinfect surfaces, encourage the use of hand sanitizer, and allow for frequent hand-washing.



Hunter education is a requirement to harvest wildlife with the use of firearms, but hunters do not need to be certificated to apply for licenses.

Advertisement





“If you were born after Jan. 1, 1966 you need your hunter education certification before you embark on any hunts,” Simpson said. “So, if you are planning to hunt elk, deer, or antelope – get your application in by June 1 and sign up for a class before your season starts.”



Those unable to complete a hunter education class this summer or fall can register and participate in the one-year Hunter Mentor Program to fulfill the legal hunter education requirement for the state of Wyoming.



Game and Fish continues to offer online hunter courses; participants are required to also complete the internet field day for certification. Field day offerings begin June 1.



For questions regarding hunter education classes, please contact the hunter education coordinator at [email protected] of 307-777-4542.