Hunters: Extinguish your warming fires

Extinguishing warming fires is part of being a responsible hunter

JACKSON, WYOMING (Oct. 17, 2019) – On Sept. 15, 2018, the Roosevelt Fire started in the Wyoming Range south of Bondurant, likely from a hunter’s warming fire.

The fire grew to 61,000 acres and consumed 58 homes.

Advertisement

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department urges all hunters to make sure their warming fires are completely out before moving on.

Hunters are invited to watch a short YouTube video from fellow hunter Randy Newberg. The video offers instruction about how to properly build and put out a warming fire.