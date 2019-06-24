Hunting Applications For Glendo And Springer Pheasant, Fall Turkey, Sandhill Crane, And Beaver Open July 1

Cheyenne, WY (6/24/19) – Beginning July 1, at 8 a.m., the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will accept applications for limited quota fall turkey, sandhill crane, and beaver as well as applications to the Glendo and Springer special pheasant hunts and preference points.

The application periods are:

Application Begins at 8 a.m. MDT Ends at midnight MDT Fall turkey July 1 July 31 Sandhill crane July 1 July 31 Beaver July 1 Sept. 3 Glendo and Springer special pheasant hunts July 1 Sept. 16 Preference points July 1 Oct. 31

Preference points can be purchased for resident and nonresident moose and bighorn sheep and nonresident elk, deer and antelope. One preference point per species may be purchased each year you are unsuccessful in drawing your first choice for that particular species.

July 1, at 12 midnight MDT is also the deadline to purchase raffle tickets for the Wyoming Super Tag or Super Tag Trifecta drawing. The raffle gives hunters a chance at an opportunity to purchase one or more of Wyoming’s most popular big game and trophy game licenses. Learn more on the Super Tag website. Results will be posted on the Super Tag website on July 15.

To apply for limited quota drawings or preference points, visit the Game and Fish Apply or Buy page or visit any Game and Fish regional office or the Cheyenne Headquarters.