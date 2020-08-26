Hurricane Laura expected to be a category 4 storm before reaching landfall

Darrian Mechling

[email protected]

UNITED STATES, (August 26, 2020) — According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Laura is expected to turn into a Category 4 storm as it heads towards the mainland.

Advertisement

Hurricane conditions – including small tornadoes are expect to start late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Officials have ordered the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people, urging them to get out of areas where they storm is expected to hit.

Laura is expected to cause “unsurvivable” storm surges and “destructive” waves that could reach up to 30 miles inland. “Only a few hours remain to protect life and property and all actions should be rushed to completion.” – A warning from the National Hurricane Center