Hurricane Laura hits mainland – leaves 400,00 Louisiana residents without power, and destruction in its wake

Darrian Mechling

[email protected]

UNITED STATES, (August 27, 2020) — Hurricane Laura reached the mainland at approximately 1 a.m. this morning.

Advertisement

The category four storm called for evacuations and life saving measures earlier this week. Officials have stated that Hurricane Laura is one of the most powerful storms to hit the Gulf Coast in decades.

So far, Louisiana has seen a lot of destruction to buildings, homes, outside fixtures such as light posts, and debris has covered the streets and more than 400,000 people are without power.

Wyo4News will post updates on Hurricane Laura as the story progresses.