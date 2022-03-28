I-80 Baxter Interchange will see closure, crews will remove bridge

Wyoming Department of Transportation photo

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from IHC SCOTT Inc., will be closing the westbound on and off ramps and crossroads at the Baxter Interchange while they remove the eastbound bridge structure on the night of Monday, March 28, 2022.

The work will take place from roughly 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Those traveling to and from the airport are advised to plan accordingly. During this time, those traveling from the airport back to Rock Springs can detour to Baxter Road and then to the Rock Springs belt loop. Traffic traveling westbound to the airport or Middle Baxter Road will have to detour on Exit 122 or travel to Rock Springs and circle back. Commuters using this interchange are reminded to plan accordingly.

The project encompasses work on roughly 13 miles of Interstate 80 beginning at milepost 107 on the east side of Rock Springs. Work will include grading, milling existing asphalt, concrete paving, and bridge replacement and rehabilitation.

The completion date for this project is set for July 31, 2023.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers, and obey all traffic control devices. For more information on road construction, closures, and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.