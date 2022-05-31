I-80 Baxter Interchange will see eastbound ramp closures

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from IHC SCOTT Inc., will be closing the eastbound on and off-ramps at exit 111, the Baxter Interchange, for concrete construction work. The closures will be in effect from June 2 to June 10. 2022.

The eastbound on-ramp will be closed June 2-5 and the eastbound off-ramp will be closed June 6-10.

Those traveling to and from the airport are advised to plan accordingly. During this time, those traveling to the airport from Rock Springs are advised to take the South Belt Loop to WYO 430, then to Middle Baxter Road to the airport to avoid having to detour onto Exit 122.

The project encompasses work on roughly 13 miles of Interstate 80 beginning at milepost 107 on the east side of Rock Springs. Work will include grading, milling existing asphalt, concrete paving and bridge replacement and rehabilitation.

The completion date for this project is set for July 31, 2023.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices. For more information on road construction, closures, and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.