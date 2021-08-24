I-80 Bitter Creek section will see work, on and off ramp closure

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 24, 2021) – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from H-K Contractors Inc., have switched traffic to one lane in each direction on the westbound side of Interstate 80 east of Rock Springs from road marker 138-143 while crews work on milling and the eastbound bridges at Bitter Creek Interchange and Red Hill Interchange. The Red Hill Interchange at exit 139 eastbound off and on-ramps are currently closed while work is underway. The westbound on and off-ramp will remain open while work is underway on the eastbound lanes. The bridges and pavement in the westbound lanes will be worked on in 2022.

The project scope of work includes grading, paving, wearing course, and bridge rehabilitation, as well as miscellaneous work on approximately five miles on I-80 beginning at road marker 138 between Rock Springs and Rawlins.

The completion date for this project is set for August 31, 2022.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers, and obey all traffic control devices. For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.