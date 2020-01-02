I-80 mostly slick in spots but still open

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 2, 2020) — It is currently snowing from Rock Springs to the Utah line, but Interstate 80 remains open all along the entire southern Wyoming corridor.

Strong winds reported all along the I-80 corridor are keeping the driving interesting, and reduced visibility is reported over Elk Mountain and Arlington.

Road conditions are dry from Cheyenne to Pine Bluffs on the eastern side of the state.

Drive safely and and Wyo4News will keep you updated on the road conditions. The Wyoming Department of Transportation regularly updates conditions on its website at www.wyoroads.info.