I-80 still closed Rawlins to Laramie in both directions

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 3, 2020) – Travelers are still having problems making their way on I-80 this morning. The road was closed down in both directions between Rawlins and Laramie around 10:30 last night. The estimated time of opening is placed at 12 to 14 hours from the closure.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued another High Wind Warning for parts of Carbon and Albany Counties today through Saturday.

Special Weather Statement Issued for Sweetwater County

Rock Springs, Green River, and eastern part of Sweetwater County can expect strong winds today. West to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 to 50 mph are expected through this evening.

For the latest WyDot road conditions from around Wyoming, click here.