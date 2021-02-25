I80 bracing for more high winds tonight and Friday

Advertisement

February 25, 2021 — The southeastern part of the state is getting ready for another round of strong, gusty winds later this evening and continuing through Friday night.

The Elk Mountain and Arlington areas could see wind gusts to 70 mph this evening through Friday night. The Summitt between Laramie and Cheyenne could experience wind gusts of up to 65 mph during the night and continuing Friday.

High Wind Warnings are in effect for the wind-prone areas after 5 PM this afternoon in the state’s southeastern part. Blowing snow could also hamper travelers around Elk Mountain.

Sweetwater County winds will also pick up this evening, with gusts to 30 possible tonight with local gust near 45 mph Friday. The forecast calls for wind gusts of up to 30 mph Saturday with lighter winds Sunday. See the local seven-day forecast here.