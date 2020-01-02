I80 Road closures continue due to wind and winter driving conditions

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 2, 2020) – Eastbound I-80 is still closed across much of the state this morning due to winter conditions and rolling closures. Eastbound I-80 is currently closed from Evanston to Laramie. Westbound I-80 is closed between Cheyenne and Elk Mountain. As of last the night, the estimated time of opening for any closed portion of I-80 is sometime around mid-morning.

Many other area highways are very slippery this morning with reports of black ice. You can get the latest road conditions here.

According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, high winds of 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph are still possible today in areas of Carbon and Albany counties. Travel will be hazardous for light weight and high-profile vehicles, including camping and tractor trailers. There will be an elevated blow over risk along Interstate 80 over the summit between Cheyenne and Laramie, as well as I-80 near Arlington, and I-25 from Wheatland to Chugwater.