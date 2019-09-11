I80 Superior Interchange to close for bridge work

Rock Springs, Wyoming — The Wyoming Department of Transportation will close a section of roadway underneath the bridge at the WYO 371 Superior Road and Interstate 80 interchange on Thursday, Sept. 12.

The closure will be for one day.

WYDOT and contract crews Kilgore Companies doing business as Lewis & Lewis, Inc. and DeBernardi Construction Company will pour a new concrete bridge deck. For the safety of the work crews and the traveling public, the work cannot take place under traffic, and the roadway underneath the bridge will have to be closed.

On Thursday, drivers may be directed to access I-80 and/or Superior by way of the Point of Rocks exit at milepost 130 or the Airport exit at milepost 111 and travel on the I-80 service roads. Traffic heading to Rock Springs from Superior, however, will not be affected.

All work schedules are subject to change.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices.

For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.