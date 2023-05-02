IAFF Local #1499 and City of Rock Springs reached agreement regarding COLA

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The City of Rock Springs City Council and other department heads along with the Local International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) #1499 recently came to an agreement regarding their annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) for the year.

Concluding over a month-long process of negotiations, the City of Rock Springs offered their final offer of 6% to their wages to which the Local IAFF #1499 President and Board Members accepted that offer. This past week voting occurred within the IAFF Local #1499 in which the final vote showed the acceptance of the final offer by all.

Tonight, May 2, 2023, during the Rock Springs City Council Meeting, Resolution 2023-52 will be adapted into law granting the 6% COLA to begin July 1, 2023.