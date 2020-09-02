ICE arrests over 2,000 at-large criminal aliens

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

WASHINGTON D.C. (September 2, 2020) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested over 2,000 at-large criminals living in the United States illegally, with the arrests starting on July 13 and going through August 20. Those arrested are also removable from the U.S. due to their criminal histories.

According to the release, “About 85 percent of those arrested by ICE on immigration charges also had criminal convictions or pending criminal charges.”

