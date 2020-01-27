Ice skating and swim lesson registration starts today

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 27, 2020) — Registration for swim and ice-skating lessons began this morning at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center and the Rock Springs Civic Center.

If you already have a membership, registration can be done over the phone by calling the Rock Springs Civic Center, 307-352-1440 (ice skating and swim lessons) or Rock Springs Civic Center at 307-352-1420 (swim lessons).

Various lesson times and days are available, but residents are reminded there is a registration limit for both.