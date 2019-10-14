Immunization rules will be addressed at public hearing Oct. 28

Cheyenne, Wyoming — The Wyoming Department of Health will host an October public hearing in Cheyenne on proposed revisions to Chapters 1, 3 and 5 of the Immunization Program Administrative Rules.

The hearing will be from noon to 4 p.m. on Oct. 28 at the Laramie County Library Willow Room, which is located at 2200 Pioneer Avenue.

Individuals interested in making a comment at the public hearing, in person, over the phone or online should register online at https://forms.gle/npJoU1EAf5Rn1AFa9 no later than Oct. 24.

Details for joining the public hearing over the phone or online will be sent following registration. All comments will be recorded verbatim and filed with the Secretary of State’s Office.

For more information about the public hearing, proposed rule changes or to locate the Statement of Reasons, please visit https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/immunization/.

For help with questions about the rules or the hearing, please contact the WDH Immunization Unit by calling 307-777-7952 or emailing [email protected] .