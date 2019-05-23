Important Parking/Shuttle Bus Information For Friday’s Tiger Graduation

Rock Springs, WY (5/23/19) – Rock Spring High School Class of 2019 will have their graduation ceremony Friday morning at 10:00 a.m. at Tiger Stadium.

Due to the limited parking available at the school, transportation support will be provided with shuttle bus pickup areas. Any parking in the Rock Springs High School parking lots will not be available until 7:30 a.m. Handicap access will be available at RSHS on the east end of RSHS. Signs will be posted.

According to the RSHS Facebook page, here are the shuttle bus pickup locations:

2 busses at Edgar LDS Church

2 busses at Rock Springs Junior High

2 busses at the Sweetwater County Events Complex

2 busses at Western Wyoming Community College

1 bus at the Parish Center

1 bus at Walnut Elementary

Prior to Graduation

Loading at each location: 8:15 a.m. Begin departing from each location at 8:30 a.m. with departures from these locations occurring about every 15 minutes.

Last trip from location to RSHS: 10:00 a.m.

After Graduation Ceremony

Loading at RSHS 11:30 a.m.