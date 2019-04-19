Improved Cowboy Quarterback Play Pleases Bohl

Laramie, WY (April 19, 2019) – Yesterday afternoon saw the Wyoming Cowboys conduct a non-padded practice in the Indoor Practice Facility in preparation for their second major scrimmage of the Spring this coming tomorrow (Saturday). The scrimmage will be closed to the public.

Head Coach Craig Bohl was pleased with improved play from his quarterbacks in Thursday’s practice, and felt his team was able to accomplish a lot in spite of several players missing practice due to injury.

Advertisement

“We went with a non-padded practice today and did some mental work,” said Bohl. “We’re pretty beat up as a football team right now, and there was a non-padded day that we’re required to do. I thought we got some good work in though. We worked in the red zone. I thought Sean (Chambers, redshirt freshman quarterback) threw the ball exceptionally well today.

“They’re both competitors (Chambers and sophomore quarterback Tyler Vander Waal), and we’re making progress. Coach (Brent) Vigen is doing a real good job with them.”

Advertisement

Concerning Saturday’s closed scrimmage, Bolh said, “We are going to get ourselves teed up to have a heck of a scrimmage on Saturday. I’m in hopes 77 plays. We’re a little thinner (in terms of number of players available) than we were before, but we went over 80 (plays last Saturday), and I thought we got a good evaluation. If will be important for us to do that again.”